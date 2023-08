The prime minister says if problems such as broken toilets in schools could not be resolved it would be a challenge to overcome bigger ones.

SUNGAI PETANI: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he will improve people’s lives by resolving “basic” problems first.

Anwar said if one could not fix problems such as broken toilets in schools, it would be a challenge to overcome bigger problems.

“How can we talk about Kulim Hi-tech park, digital technology, clean hydrogen power when toilets (in schools) are not even repaired? That’s why I’m realistic. I start with the basics,” he said during a ceramah at Taman Ria Jaya last night.