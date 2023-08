The voter, who only wants to be known as Marzuki, says he wants to vote for a stable government.

SUBANG JAYA: A blind voter, who only wants to be known as Marzuki, was aided by his friend and wife while casting his vote at the Dewan Serbaguna MBSJ polling centre in Batu Tiga today.

“We want to vote for a stable government. If the government isn’t responsible, what’s the point in voting?” the 64-year-old told FMT.

His friend, Mazlan, said he votes to “support and realise” the manifesto of his candidate of choice and urged voters to make a decision for the sake of future generations.