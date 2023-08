The PN leader says his defeat at the general election in November was not the finishing line, vowing to move forward as he contests for the Hulu Kelang state seat.

GOMBAK: PN information chief Azmin Ali says his loss in GE15 last year gave him time to reflect and “repent” from his weaknesses in the past.

Azmin, who lost his Gombak parliamentary seat to Amirudin Shari, said he accepted the people’s decision and said there may have been a lesson in his defeat.

“I’ve repented (after my) loss in the last general election. But that was not the finish line for me. I took the opportunity in the past eight months to reflect; I may have had weaknesses.

