GEORGE TOWN: Food stall operator Idris Osman, 70, was pleased he was able to carry out his civic duty as a voter at SK Seri Bayu in Bayan Lepas in just three minutes.

Idris, who is voting for the fifth time in his life, said he faced a much longer wait when he went to vote during the 15th general election last November – when he had to queue up outside SK Seri Bayu’s gates for 45 minutes.

“Today, I’m seated next to empty chairs. It’s better for me… I get to vote quickly,” the Kg Matahari Naik native grinned.