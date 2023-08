DAP’s Sim Tze Tzin praises the elderly woman and says she serves as a lesson to youths who are indifferent to the electoral process.

PETALING JAYA: A Penang MP heaped praise on an elderly woman who went to cast her ballot despite being confined to a hospital bed, saying it should serve as a lesson for youths who did not care to come out and vote.

Pakatan Harapan’s Sim Tze Tzin said he was “very touched” by the woman’s gesture.

“It shows that there is no excuse not to vote,” the Bayan Baru MP told FMT.

