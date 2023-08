Former Rembau MP believes PH-BN should consider replacing Aminuddin if Umno wins big in the state.

PETALING JAYA: Negeri Sembilan Umno chairman Jalaluddin Alias should be considered for the Negeri Sembilan menteri besar if the party outshines its Pakatan Harapan (PH) allies in the state elections, former Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin said to Malaysia Gazette.

Khairy cast his ballot in SMA Haji Mohd Yatim, Gadong, Rembau, this morning, while Jalaluddin is contesting in Pertang against Perikatan Nasional’s Amiruddin Hassan.

Jalaluddin is also Jelebu MP, after winning the seat with an 8,125-vote majority in November.