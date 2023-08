Ooi Chiew Seng, 72, says he has voted in every election since he was eligible to vote.

PERAI: A retired civil servant has called on young voters to fulfill their duty as citizens by coming out to vote.

Ooi Chiew Seng, 72, who arrived at the polling centre here at SJKC Chung Hwa (3) an hour early, said he has voted in every election since he was eligible to vote.

The battle for Perai will see a four-cornered fight between S Sundarajoo (PH), R Sivasuntaram (PN), H Vikneswary (Muda) and independent candidate David Marshel.