PETALING JAYA: Selangor’s development benefitted from effective leadership when Pakatan Harapan continued building on the foundations laid by Barisan Nasional, says Umno vice-president Johari Ghani.

Johari said BN had ruled Selangor for 51 years before Pakatan Rakyat (now Pakatan Harapan) took power in 2008 and they continued to do so over the next two elections.

“They continued the development initiated by BN. This is because they have leadership within the state,” he said on TV3’s Soal Rakyat tonight.

