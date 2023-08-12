The elections will be viewed as a test of the people’s acceptance of the alliance between former fierce rivals Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional.

PETALING JAYA: A relatively uneventful two-week campaign period came to a close at midnight but as voters go to the polls in six states today, their collective verdict is likely to keep the political buzz going for weeks to come.

The elections are to choose members of the six legislative assemblies and thus determine which party will be in power in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu for the next five years.

However, the polls are also viewed as a referendum by proxy of the Anwar Ibrahim-led federal government, formed by an alliance of PH and BN, former fierce rivals turned partners, in coalition with East Malaysian parties.

