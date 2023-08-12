The 83-year-old collapsed after dipping her finger in the indelible ink but regained consciousness briefly at a clinic before she passed away.

PETALING JAYA: An 83-year-old woman died while casting her vote at Sekolah Kebangsaan Rokan in Negeri Sembilan today.

Tampin district police chief Anuwal Ab Wahab said the woman collapsed around 11am just after dipping her finger in the indelible ink. She was then taken to Klinik Kesihatan Gemencheh by her family members.

“Although she regained consciousness, her oxygen level was still dropping. “CPR was administered by a medical assistant but every effort taken to save the woman’s life was unsuccessful,” he said in a statement.

