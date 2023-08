Ex-Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin says the party will pretend as if nothing has happened even if it loses heavily in the state polls.

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin has predicted that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will not resign even if the party suffers defeat in the six state elections today.

The former Umno Youth chief suggested that the party would remain oblivious to the message from voters should many of its candidates lose at the polls, Berita Harian reported.

“Zahid will not resign. Umno will remain as always. Umno will pretend as if nothing has happened,” he was quoted as saying.

