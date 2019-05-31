Road bully jailed 12 months for smashing windscreen with helmet

PETALING JAYA: A road bully will be spending this Aidilfitri behind bars after the Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced him to 12 months’ jail for mischief.

Magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Salim handed down the jail sentence on factory store assistant Danial Abdullah Tan, 31, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged with committing mischief by smashing the front windscreen of a Perodua Axia car belonging to Siew Chean Voon, 58, with his crash helmet, causing losses of about RM600, at Jalan Kasturi, Section 12, Taman Bukit Serdang, Seri Kembangan, near here at 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Danial was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest, which was yesterday.

In mitigation, Danial, represented by lawyer Nur Rafiuddin Maswari, said it was his first offence and that he had a wife and two children to support.

“His name, identity card number, face, working address, as well as home address, have been viralled on social media, causing him to be chided and rebuked by society,” he added.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Hairuliqram Hairuddin prosecuted.

Earlier, Danial told the court that he was riding his motorcycle when the car came and almost rammed into his machine, adding that in anger, he smashed the car windscreen when the driver gestured at him.

The act was recorded by the car driver using his dashcam camera and the video recording went viral on social media.



