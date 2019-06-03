AGC to suggest 3 names for DPP in Adib inquest

PUTRAJAYA: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin says a senior deputy public prosecutor (DPP) will be selected from three names put forward by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) to represent her ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department in the inquest into fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death.

She said this was decided after her meeting with AG Tommy Thomas on Saturday, following the withdrawal of Syazlin Mansor who had represented the ministry, the department and Adib’s family since the inquest began.

“I met the AG last Saturday and we spoke about the inquest. The right way to address the matter is to appoint a lawyer from the AGC.

“The AGC will suggest the names of three senior lawyers, and I will decide from there,” she told reporters after meeting with a group of disabled activists here today.

Zuraida said there was still time for the selection of a new lawyer as the inquest would only resume on June 26.

“I admit there was initially a mistake on my part in the appointment of a lawyer, so we’re trying to fix it now.

“By right, for the government, we have to appoint a lawyer from the AGC,” she added.

She also said they had requested that the previous arguments brought by Syazlin during the inquest be taken into consideration.

“The new DPP will only follow through. Nothing will change.”

Syazlin withdrew from representing all three parties last week, on the 37th day of proceedings. Her application was granted by coroner Rofiah Mohamad.



