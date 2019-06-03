Ex-Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress sec-gen Sidney Tung dies aged 74

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Tenpin Bowling Congress (MTBC) secretary-general Sidney Tung died today at the age of 74.

His wife, Vicky Kok Yik Shin, said Tung, who was admitted to University Malaya Medical Centre for stomach and lung infection, died at about 1pm.

The couple have two daughters, Vivian Tung Wei Wei and Lisa Tung Pei Pei.

Tung retired from MTBC because of illness after serving for 35 years in various positions, including assistant secretary (1978-1984) and secretary-general (1980-to 2003).

He was also a member of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM).

Tung was also a vice-president of the Asian Bowling Federation and the Commonwealth Tenpin Bowling Federation

In 2003, he was honoured by World Bowling Writers with the Mort Luby Jr Distinguished Service Award for his contribution to the sport.

MTBC secretary-general Maradona Chok said Tung’s contribution to bowling had been phenomenal.

“The hard work he put in together with then MTBC president Dr PS Nathan was the foundation of the congress’ successes over the years,” he said.

The wake will be held for two days from tomorrow and the funeral will be at noon on Thursday at the Nirvana Memorial Centre in Sungai Besi.



