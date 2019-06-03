Sermons in the Temiar language at Kelantan mosque

GUA MUSANG: The Aidilfitri sermon will be delivered in the Temiar tribal language for the benefit of Orang Asli performing the Aidilfitri prayers at Al-Hidayah Mosque in Pos Hendrop.

The imam, Arif Rami, who is himself a Temiar Orang Asli, will lead the prayers.

He said sermons in the native language had attracted more than 500 Orang Asli to join the congregation and learn more about the religion.

Arif said he was appointed imam of the mosque by the Kelantan Islamic Religious Council 10 years ago to lead the five obligatory prayers and to conduct Quran recital and religious classes to further strengthen the Muslim community in the area.

The Friday sermons are also in Temiar language because most of the worshippers here are not well-versed in the Malay language, he said.

“The sermons have attracted Orang Asli Muallaf to seek more knowledge at the mosque,” he said adding that some of the Orang Asli have been selected to sit on the mosque committee and were now able to recite the call for prayer.



