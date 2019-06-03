Study in Malaysia, Dr M tells international scholars

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today called on international students to come and study in Malaysia.

Mahathir said Malaysia offered a proven well-balanced private and public education system that has successfully produced graduates who excelled in their careers.

“Students who study abroad become explorers and we are in that amazing part of the world where so many cultures co-exist harmoniously, where you will find incredible customs and traditions, exotic and wonderful food as well as astonishing social dynamics.

“You’ll find that completely immersing yourself in a different style of education is a great way to really experience and understand the people, its traditions and its cultures,” he said in a video on Facebook.

Mahathir noted that studying abroad is essential for students to become successful global citizens and emphasised that education is crucial for the development of nations, their peoples, economies and societies.

“In today’s work places, great value is placed on having real experiences with the world beyond your borders, experiences that are very different from your own,” he said.

He believed that international students will find the experience studying in Malaysia a journey worth taking and cherishing if they consider the suggestion to study in Malaysia.



