Up to Zahid to decide on his comeback, says Najib

SHAH ALAM: It is entirely up to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi if he wants to end his garden leave, the party’s immediate past president, Najib Razak, said today.

Najib said matters concerning Zahid could only be determined by Zahid himself.

“He made the decision himself to go on leave. Zahid has the right to lead Umno. He was given the mandate to lead the party. The question of him wanting to come back to serve and carry out his duties is up to him. There is no need to refer the matter to the party Supreme Council.

“I leave this to him to decide. I trust he will make the right decision,” Najib told reporters after the Raya Bersama Bossku open house here tonight. Some 2,000 people thronged the open house.

Najib was asked to comment on reports that Zahid was testing the waters to see if he should end his garden leave.

A party insider reportedly said there have been calls by some for Zahid to resume active duty, but pointed out that the latter was not hasty, as he wanted to see the mood of the grassroots before deciding.

On Zahid’s return possibly affecting Umno’s now improving standing, Najib again said that the former deputy prime minister would have to decide for himself.

On how the grassroots members felt about Zahid, Najib said he would have to go down to the ground and survey it for himself.

“In terms of the party constitution, he can return to work anytime,” he added.

Zahid has been on leave from party duties since December 18 last year. He subsequently handed over duties to his deputy, Mohamad Hasan.

Zahid was recently slapped with 33 charges of accepting bribes totalling RM42.76 million related to the Overseas Visa System and One Stop Centre in China.

This brings to 87 the total number of court charges against him, involving allegations of money laundering, criminal breach of trust and corruption.



