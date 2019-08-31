Thousands at National Day parade at Putrajaya Square

PUTRAJAYA: Thousands of Malaysians attended the National Day parade at Putrajaya Square this morning.

Themed “Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih” (Love Our Malaysia: A Clean Malaysia), the celebration highlighted the components of nationhood, public order, national security, and a clean Malaysia.

The celebration was also special as it was graced by the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, Bernama reported.

Also present were Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Cabinet ministers and foreign dignitaries.

Witnessed by millions, either at Putrajaya Square or through live telecast on television and social media, the programme kicked off early as 6.30am with a human graphics performance by 2,120 schoolchildren.

The arrival of the royal couple was followed by the singing of Negaraku and the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang.

A 14-gun royal salute, symbolic of the 13 states and federal territory in Malaysia, was carried out by the 41st Ceremonial Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment.

The recitation of the Rukun Negara was led by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Zuhairie Abu Bakar. He was accompanied by 62 pledge reciters comprising individuals from all walks of life, including teachers and students, employees in the public and private sectors, as well as government-linked companies.

After the recitation of the pledge, the seven chants of “Merdeka” echoed through Putrajaya.



