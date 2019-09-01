Uprooted tree kills 2 campers at Bentong’s Lata Hammer waterfall

KUANTAN: A camping trip for 25 friends turned tragic after a tree uprooted and fell on two of them at Lata Hammer waterfall in Bentong last night.

Police identified the victims as Winnie Tan Gaik Kin of Taman Ikan Mas, Kuala Lumpur, and Chin Kean Hwa of Puchong, Selangor, both in their 40s.

Bentong district police chief Yusuf Unis said another two campers were injured in the incident, which happened at about 10pm.

“Witnesses said the tree, which had a circumference of 30m, had fallen towards the area they were camping.

“Both victims were believed to have fallen about 60m from the cliff. Their bodies were found under the tree by men from the Fire and Rescue Department,” he said.

Yusuf said the two injured campers, also in their 40s, were Tan Wai Hong, who suffered injuries on his hand, leg and chest, and Leong Yau Lai, who was injured on his left foot.

They were taken to Bentong Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the body of a 10-year-old girl who drowned after the boat carrying her and her family capsized at the Pasir Jinggi jetty at Kampung Pasir Jinggi, Kelantan, on Friday was found at 10.05am today.

Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue station operations commander Che Razak Harun said the body of Ismaniza Atira Ismail was found by members of the public at Sungai Kelantan in Temangan, Machang.



