Govt to review suspension of road tax renewal in post offices

MIRI: The transport ministry is prepared to review the suspension of road tax renewal for private vehicles of 2,000 cc and above at post offices in Sarawak, Sabah, Langkawi and Penang, effective yesterday.

Its minister Loke Siew Fook said a meeting will be held with the director-general of the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Shaharuddin Khalid, this week to see if the directive is viable.

“The instruction was from JPJ, not the transport minister.

“I understand that the JPJ did so to reduce the loss of government revenue as there are vehicles which are registered in Peninsular Malaysia but the road tax is renewed in Sabah and Sarawak” he told reporters after launching the Miri DAP office today.

Loke said JPJ had found that owners of vehicles of 2,000 cc or more from the peninsula were taking advantage of the cheaper road tax in Sarawak and Sabah by renewing it in post offices there.

At the same time, the interests of the local people in the two states must also be taken into account as they need places to renew their road tax since there are areas without JPJ offices.

Pos Malaysia’s recent announcement to suspend road tax renewals for vehicles of 2,000 cc and above in post offices in Sarawak, Sabah, Labuan and Langkawi effective yesterday had gone viral on social media and received brickbats from the public.

They said the move would burden the people, some of whom would have to drive more than three hours to JPJ offices to renew their road tax.

On the proposal to implement the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) at the Malaysia-Brunei border, Loke said this was still being studied.

On April 25, Shaharuddin had announced that the proposal, aimed at monitoring foreign vehicles entering the country especially over traffic summonses, will be forwarded to the transport ministry this year.



