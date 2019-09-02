Melaka cops OK with Naik joining prayers at mosque

PETALING JAYA: Melaka police have no problem with Dr Zakir Naik’s presence at a prayer session hosted by Masjid Cina Melaka (MCM) on Saturday, despite a nationwide gag order on the controversial preacher.

Melaka police chief Raja Shahrom Raja Abdullah said he has been informed by the event organiser that they did not invite Naik to lecture, neither do they want to go against the police’s instructions.

“This is a ‘solat sunat hajat’ event by Rafiq, who invited Naik to join them at the Masjid Cina Krubong,” he told FMT, referring to Melaka Industry, Trade and Investment Committee chairman and MCM chairman Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen.

“I’ve been informed by Rafiq that no lecture will be delivered by Naik. So, the police have no problem with that.”

However, Raja Shahrom said if Naik wants to lecture, he needs to get permission from the state mufti’s office.

He said he is certain the mufti’s office will not approve such a request since Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari had said Naik would continue to be barred from speaking in the state, following the controversy over his speeches in Kelantan.

Raja Shahrom said police will be stationed at the mosque as a precaution. “I believe no Muslim will create a commotion but if there are any complaints, we will do our work as normal.”

Naik recently sparked controversy when he allegedly questioned the loyalty of Malaysian Hindus to Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He was later quoted as saying the Chinese in Malaysia could also be considered as “guests” in the country.

PPBM’s Rafiq, despite coming under fire, has defended his decision to host the preacher, saying he has not been banned from attending solat sessions, Yasin readings and “ibadah sunat” in mosques.

The executive councillor has since been urged by his colleague, Communications, Multimedia, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Kerk Chee Yee, to “obey the spirit” of Adly’s decision to ban Naik from speaking in the state.



