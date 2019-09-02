PAS, Perlis mufti defend ‘Buy Muslim-made first’ campaign

PETALING JAYA: PAS and the Perlis mufti have defended the campaign in support of products made by Muslims, saying it should be seen positively.

They said the campaign is aimed at strengthening the economic power of Muslims and giving them a competitive edge.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who had urged the Islamist party yesterday to condemn the move, had misunderstood it.

“For PAS, the campaign to buy Muslim-made products first is an inclusive and competitive move in business and should be seen in a positive light,” Takiyuddin said in a statement.

“Studies show that the campaign will cause an economic spillover to larger sections of the community, especially small and medium enterprises and rural traders, giving them a competitive edge.

“PAS urges the government to help make this noble campaign a success.”

Lim had urged both PAS and Umno to condemn calls for a boycott of products produced by non-Bumiputeras.

He said such a boycott was counter-productive and could jeopardise national unity, and voiced concern that consumers would lose out if products which are superior in price and quality are affected.

However, Takiyuddin said the campaign would create job opportunities for the youth, many of whom he claimed were unemployed.

“It will ultimately bring about a progressive economic cycle among Muslim business, and non-Muslim, too,” he said.

Perlis mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin said the campaign to prioritise the buying of Muslim-made goods is a good call, but the boycott of non-Muslim goods is not a good idea.

Asri said the boycott might not work, as the “existence of anti-Muslim sentiments remains unaddressed and might backfire”.

He said boycotts are going to be tough as some key products required by Muslims are not produced by the Muslims themselves.

Asri said that according to the “fardu kifayah”, an Islamic tenet on upholding Islamic interests, buying from a Muslim trader would help the community at large and also uphold the dignity of Muslims.

“Buying from a Muslim trader in an effort to strengthen the economic power of Muslims is a step towards ensuring that the fardhu kifayah is implemented. If we fail to do this until we are misled, then we are all sinners.

“Other parties should not see this campaign to buy products from Muslims as a form of enmity. We are just merely trying to strengthen our economy, just like how others are doing,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Asri said the latest “Muslim first” campaign was likely due to actions of “certain non-Muslims” of late.

He said that Muslims had been buying products made by non-Muslims without prejudice for decades, which was unheard of in other Muslim countries with minority communities.

“Unfortunately, the action by some non-Muslims of late have made Muslims feel like ‘madu dibalas tuba, penawar dibalas racun’,” he said, quoting a Malay proverb meaning

all good deeds are returned with evil”.

The campaign began on social media, with the Bumiputera community urged to avoid buying products made by businesses owned by non-Bumiputeras.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad called for an end to the boycott campaign last Friday, saying it could only anger other quarters.



