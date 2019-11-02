Ministry denies applying new licence conditions on lorry drivers

SEREMBAN: Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook has again stated that it had never introduced a new condition or policy on lorry drivers who wished to renew their driving licences.

Loke said all conditions and policies, including legal action applicable currently, were all as had been stated in the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

He said there were groups which deliberately sought to pit lorry drivers against each other to the extent of creating confusion, resulting in strikes among the lorry drivers recently.

“Actually, what we had implemented all this while is nothing new. All were existing conditions, whether it is the number of summonses, carrying excess goods, health check-ups or even the renewal of driving licences. All were under the Land Public Transport Act 2010, which was approved by Parliament several years ago.

“There were groups which tried to influence some lorry drivers for the benefit of certain groups to the extent that confusion occurred. Sentiments were raised so that the lorry drivers would go on strike,” he said here.

“I have directed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general to look at the memorandum sent by the lorry drivers while they were on strike and I have asked him to give a briefing to the lorry drivers’ association.”

He said lorry drivers’ licences came under the jurisdiction of the JPJ. “I did not give any instruction to the director-general, Shaharuddin Khalid. In fact, what is enforced is in accordance with existing law.”

Several groups of lorry drivers held peaceful demonstrations at several locations throughout the country on Thursday to urge the ministry to relax legal action imposed on the commercial transport services, such as medical check-ups for the renewal of commercial vehicle licences and public transport vehicle licences.

They also urged that consideration be given to tackle the high number of summonses issued, overloading of cargo, vehicle inspections, reduction in the time of roadblocks and the reduction in demerit points.

About 500 lorry drivers gathered on the grounds of the transport ministry in Putrajaya to express their demands before handing the memorandum addressed to Loke, who was represented by JPJ enforcement director Khairul Anuar Bachok.



