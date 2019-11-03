Review allocation for Orang Asli, urges Selangor Sultan

KUALA LANGAT: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, wants the federal and state governments to review the amount allocated to the state’s Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa), which had been declining since 2017.

The Ruler said that he was given to understand that the Selangor Jakoa allocation had been reduced yearly since 2017.

“The reduced allocation must be taken seriously by both the federal and state governments so there is enough allocation that can be used for the development of the community,” he said at an event with the Pulau Carey Orang Asli community at Kampung Budaya Mah Meri here today.

Also present were Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, and Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah.

The Sultan urged the community to pay attention to the education of the younger generation so that they were not left out from the “flow” of development in the state.

He also reminded them to be concerned about health and hygiene to ensure that there were no outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari, in his welcoming address at the event, said that the state executive council had allocated RM500,000 to the Selangor Jakoa standing committee for the purpose of human capital development, housing repairs and infrastructure development projects.

The standing committee was formed after the Selangor Jakoa had stated that the 2019 federal government allocation for the community was concentrated in the states of Perak and Pahang.



