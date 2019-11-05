Bank Negara mulls cash transaction limit

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) is exploring the introduction of a cash transaction limit (CTL) to complement existing financial integrity measures, its governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said.

“While new to Malaysia, many other countries such as France, Italy and India have already implemented it.

“This measure will further mitigate the abuse of cash by addressing the ease of conducting high-value cash transactions,” she said at the Financial Crime and Terrorism Financing Conference officiated by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad here today.

Nor Shamsiah said that even with the increased use of electronic payments, criminals still prefer cash because it is widely accepted, anonymous in nature and untraceable.

She said the National Coordination Committee to Counter Money Laundering (NCC) will be consulting the public on the proposal later this month.

“The NCC wants to make an informed decision. As such, we hope that all of you could get the word out and encourage the public to provide feedback on the proposed measure,” she said.

In January, BNM lowered the daily cash threshold report (CTR) from RM50,000 to RM25,000.

Up to September, over five million CTRs were received, representing about RM483 billion in cash transactions.

“It is still too early to draw any concrete conclusions, but what we have observed across the industry is the total value of cash transactions reported has increased marginally, while the number of CTRs received has nearly doubled,” she said.

Nor Shamsiah said the significant increase in CTRs since January provides BNM important data points that enable more rigorous monitoring of peculiarities in cash transactions.

It also helps to identify money laundering and terrorist financing risks on entities that have not been captured previously.

These additional insights also lead to a better quality of disclosures to relevant law enforcement agencies, especially in relation to fraud, tax evasion and corruption crimes, she said.



