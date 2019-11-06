KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today was told that PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI) CEO Tarek Obaid had instructed that a total of US$83 million be transferred into his personal account after PSI received US$500 million from 1MDB in September 2010.

Former 1MDB CEO Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi said this when he was referred to a document shown by Najib Razak’s lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on the 32nd day of the former premier’s 1MBD trial.

Shafee: US$500 million has gone into PSI. About a week later, he (Tarek) instructed US$82 million from the amount to be transferred into his personal account?

Shahrol: Yes, into his personal account.

According to another document, Tarek also issued instructions to his personal banker to then transfer the amount, equivalent to about RM340 million, from his account to Good Star Ltd, a company that belonged to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low.

The ninth prosecution witness who has been on the stand from Sept 23, said that he did not know about the particular fund transaction as he had not seen the account.

Shafee: So, you cannot confirm how the money was utilised?

Shahrol: Yes. I cannot confirm

In explaining further, the 49-year-old witness said when he was investigated by the authorities, he was only shown the “high-level” money trail from 1MDB, which went to Jho Low-linked companies such as Good Star Ltd and Aabar BVI entities.

“Only the high-level trail, not the specific details and mechanics,” he said.

Later, when going through one of the documents shown to him, Shahrol drew Shafee’s attention to a US$17,000 expenditure incurred by Tarek and charged to PSI.

The US$17,000 was used as payment for Starbucks coffee.

“That is a lot of money for coffee,” lead prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram was heard saying in jest.

Najib, 66, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues, with senior deputy public prosecutor and former Federal Court judge Gopal Sri Ram leading the prosecution.



