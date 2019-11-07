5 Malaysians jailed for gay sex by shariah court

KUALA LUMPUR: Five Malaysian men were sentenced to jail and caning today by the shariah court for attempting to have gay sex, a news report and an activist said.

The verdicts follow the caning last year of two women for lesbian sex.

The court in Shah Alam sentenced four of the men to six months in jail and six strokes of the cane as well as fined them RM4,800 each, Harian Metro reported.

Another man was sentenced to seven months’ jail, six strokes of the cane and fined RM4,900, the paper said.

The group was caught in an apartment outside Kuala Lumpur in November last year.

They were convicted of attempting to have intercourse against the order of nature, a crime under Islamic law.

Gay rights activist Numan Afifi, who attended the court hearing, told AFP the sentences would create a “culture of fear”, adding “it’s a gross injustice and terrible for our country”.

AFP could not immediately contact court officials or the men’s lawyers.

Critics say there is growing pressure on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in Malaysia.

As well as the caning of the two women last year under shariah law, the Islamic affairs minister has spoken out against homosexuals and ordered pictures of LGBT activists to be removed from a public exhibition.

Sodomy is a crime under Malaysia’s regular criminal procedure code as well as under Islamic law, but it is rare for people to be found guilty of the crime.



