Umno’s Lokman deciding whether to answer contempt charge, says lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam, who is accused of threatening a witness in the 1MDB case, is considering whether to challenge a contempt charge or set it aside, his lawyer says.

Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohamad told High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the Attorney-General’s Chambers had served additional court papers on Nov 5.

“I am seeking another case management date to decide whether to proceed with answering the charge, or to set it aside,” he said.

Sequerah fixed Nov 22 for updates on the case.

Attorney-General (AG) Tommy Thomas was represented by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Mustafa Kunyalam, who is part of the 1MDB prosecution team. Lokman was also present in court today.

On Oct 22, Sequerah allowed Thomas to initiate committal proceedings against Lokman for allegedly threatening Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, the eighth witness in the case.

Senior deputy public prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram said Lokman had attempted to interfere with the administration of justice.

Sri Ram said Lokman had not only lodged a police report against Amhari, but had given a video interview in which he allegedly attacked the integrity of the AG.

In his police report, Lokman had urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate and prosecute Amhari for receiving money from fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho.

He also uploaded a video repeating the allegations in the report.

In the 1MDB trial, former prime minister Najib Razak faces 25 charges of money laundering and abuse of power.

He is accused of abusing his position to obtain RM2.28 billion in bribes in February 2011 and December 2014.



