Syed Saddiq steps in after report of Terengganu ban on female gymnasts

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman says he will be meeting gymnasts in Terengganu to ensure their future in the sport in the wake of a report that the state was cutting back on recruiting female gymnasts.

Syed Saddiq said he will be holding a meeting to settle the issue, adding that if it does not get resolved, his ministry will intervene to ensure the future of Terengganu female gymnasts.

“They told me that they’ll allow for the gymnasts to participate in Sukma (Malaysian Games), that they will be taken care of. But, at the same time, they’re insisting on something else when asked by the media,” he said.

Channel News Asia reported today that the Terengganu Gymnastics Association, which also trains athletes from schools, said they were following guidelines issued by the state government.

Terengganu Youth, Sports and NGO Development Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah was quoted as saying that the guidelines were implemented in stages to avoid appearing “radical” or for the people to view the state as an “extreme state like the Taliban”.

Syed Saddiq said on Twitter that he would not tolerate such things, adding that, if true, his ministry will take over stewarding the “discriminated” athletes from the Terengganu sports council.

“I personally will meet the athletes affected to ensure that their future in gymnastics will not be compromised,” he added.

In September, the Terengganu state government said a shariah-compliant code of conduct for athletes was being drawn up while the state was withdrawing from certain sports events because they did not conform with Islamic rules.

Wan Sukairi further said the state government was forced to withdraw from rhythmic gymnastics and women’s gymnastics as they required athletes to expose their bodies and had “arousing” movements.

This sparked the National Sports Council to criticise the state government, saying it was unacceptable for Terengganu to assume that the skills and techniques displayed in such sports were “arousing”.



