PPBM meets tomorrow over ‘lone battle’ video

GEORGE TOWN: Leaders of PPBM will meet tomorrow to listen to Perak PPBM chief and Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu, about what he said while campaigning for the Tanjung Piai by-election in a video recording that has since gone viral.

“Yes, of course tomorrow we will ask the Perak Menteri Besar what he meant,” said PPBM secretary-general Marzuki Yahya.

“To me, this is not a big issue. Before this, there have been sensitive statements not just by Bersatu, but also by our other friends like a member of the Central Executive Committee of that party, Ronnie Liu, recently.

“We have to keep these under control, especially our leaders at the state and division levels,” he told reporters after launching a leadership convention held at Universiti Sains Malaysia here today.

Faizal was reported to have said that he was conducting a “lone battle” against some DAP factions in his state.

Marzuki said what Faizal said was based on his own experience.

“When we talk about our experiences, it does not mean that we want to cause trouble, and I do not see this as a big problem, our focus now is the Tanjung Piai by-election. To me, it is not a big mistake,” he said.

On the Tanjung Piai by-election, Marzuki said the people were confident of Pakatan Harapan’s victory.

“I am confident that the people in Tanjung Piai will support our candidate,” he said.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on Nov 16 will see a six-cornered fight between Karmaine Sardini (PH), Wee Jeck Seng (Barisan Nasional), Wendy Subramaniam (Gerakan), Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz (Berjasa) and two independent candidates, namely tuition centre founder Ang Chuan Lock, and businesswoman Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.



