Tg Piai may be included in new Johor economic corridor, says Azmin

PEKAN NANAS: Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali said Tanjung Piai may be included in a new economic corridor planned for Johor.

He said the planned economic corridor will be tabled at the Economic Action Council (EAC), chaired by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad once his ministry had gone through the proposal.

“This is our long-term plan for economic development.

“We do not want to focus only on the Klang Valley and other big cities,” he said today during a visit to Kampung Bakar Arang here for the Tanjung Piai by-election campaign.

He hoped this new economic corridor could be implemented by 2020.

Azmin said this proposed corridor may stretch from Bandar Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur to Johor.

Johor has its own economic corridor, known as Iskandar Malaysia, introduced in 2006. The Iskandar Regional Development Authority is the statutory body responsible for its development.

The previous government had allocated RM6.83 billion for Iskandar Malaysia’s development.

Besides Iskandar Malaysia in Johor, the other economic corridors in the country are the East Coast Economic Region (ECER), Northern Corridor Economic Region (NCER), Sabah Development Corridor (SDC) and Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (SCORE).

These five economic corridors were created during Abdullah Ahmad Badawi’s administration.

Earlier this year, think tank Malaysian Institute of Economic Research (MIER) said it was time for the government to evaluate all its five economic corridors.

Think tank chairman Sulaiman Mahbob said he only saw Iskandar Malaysia and NCER as being successful while there were problems with SDC and ECER.



