Motion in Dewan tomorrow against door-to-door campaign rule

KUALA LUMPUR: The opposition bloc will table a motion in the Dewan Rakyat tomorrow against a new rule requiring police permits for walkabouts and door-to-door campaigns.

Opposition leader Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the new rule was against the law.

He also said the opposition will be challenging the Election Commission in court over the issue after the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“The regulation goes against the Elections Act 1958 and Section 24 (3) of the Election Offences Act 1954,” Ismail told reporters at a press conference at the Parliament lobby.

Under Section 24 (3) of the Election Offences Act 1954, a candidate or his election agent may “hold, convene or organise any open public meeting, open public rally, open public display or open public entertainment; or give any open public address or open public lecture, in the constituency” after giving a written notice to the police officer in charge of the district.

Ismail said door-to-door campaigns were private, not public, and should not require permits. He said this will make campaigning difficult for the candidates.

He added that the rule was also against Section 16 and Section 17 of the Elections Act, which states that new directives require prior permission from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and needed to be passed in Parliament.

The opposition had accused the EC of conspiring with the federal government. “It seems the EC is no longer free. It seems the EC is a tool for the federal government.”

Recently, EC chairman Azhar Harun reminded all parties and their candidates for the Tanjung Piai by-election that a police permit is needed for door-to-door campaigning.

In a statement, the EC said walkabouts were also considered a form of campaigning and, as such, their times and locations should be made clear for monitoring purposes.

Ismail said the EC — as the highest authority for elections — should be advising the police and not the other way around.

Electoral reform group Bersih 2.0 has also come out against the requirement.

In a statement, Bersih 2.0’s steering committee called upon the EC “as the highest body for electoral management” to reject the proposed regulation set by the police.



