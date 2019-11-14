It is you who is weak, PKR Youth chief tells Azmin

PETALING JAYA: PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir has hit back at Mohamed Azmin Ali saying the decision to withdraw the invitation for him to officiate the wing’s congress was a reflection of the deputy president’s shortcomings.

Earlier today, Azmin had labelled Akmal as a “weak leader” when commenting on the issue, adding that the decision to get PKR advisory council chairman Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to officiate the congress was an attempt to gag him from reprimanding the leadership.

The economic affairs minister also claimed that Akmal would not dare do anything without “hidden hands” interfering in the background.

But Akmal said that Azmin’s comments only vindicated the wing’s decision.

He also said that he had tried to manage the issue internally, but it was obvious that Azmin “did not respect the party and its struggle”.

Akmal said the decision by the PKR Youth council, following its meeting on Oct 20, was based on Azmin’s failure to reply to the invite, six weeks after it was sent.

“At the same time, he failed to turn up for the Central Leadership Council (MPP) and political bureau meetings for a year and often issued conflicting statements,” he said in a statement.

“If a person decides to skip meetings and has no discipline, he no longer has any leadership qualities.”

Akmal went on to accuse Azmin of being the hidden hand that was destroying PKR.

Yesterday, Akmal said the decision to invite Wan Azizah was reached during a PKR Youth council meeting on Oct 20.

Traditionally, the party’s deputy president is invited to open the national conventions of the party’s youth and women’s wings.



