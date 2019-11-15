2 teens charged with the murder of tahfiz student

TEMERLOH: Two teenagers aged 13 were charged with the murder of tahfiz student Mohammad Aimin Nurul Amin last week, in closed-door proceedings at the Magistrate’s Court here.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the mandatory death sentence.

They were accused of causing the death of Aimin, seven, between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Nov 7 at the Maahad Tahfiz Nahdah Syubban Addiniyah centre in Kampung Kuala Kaung, Lanchang, Temerloh.

The duo, who were not represented, nodded as the charges were read before magistrate Ti Pei Si. The court set Dec 19 for case mention.

The parents of the accused were also present in court today.

A post-mortem at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh confirmed that Aimin, who joined the tahfiz centre in mid-October, had suffered blunt force trauma on the chest and abdomen.

The tahfiz centre was found to be unregistered.



