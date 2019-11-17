Implementation of reforms needs urgent review, says Kit Siang after blow to PH

PETALING JAYA: DAP today called for an urgent review of the implementation of reforms promised by Pakatan Harapan before the May 9 polls, following the ruling coalition’s devastating loss in the Tanjung Piai by-election last night.

“This will be the first agenda of DAP and Pakatan Harapan after the Tanjong Piai by-election,” party supremo Lim Kit Siang said in a statement.

Last night, Barisan Nasional’s Wee Jeck Seng defeated PH candidate Karmaine Sardini, of PPBM, by a 15,086-vote majority.

Lim said the loss reflected the frustration and unhappiness of voters, who also spoke on behalf of the country, at the pace of reforms since the 14th general election.

This was especially for reforms promised in the Buku Harapan in the 14th general election manifesto, for which the PH presidential council had established a special review committee.

Lim, the Iskandar Puteri MP, had admitted last month that the PH government’s reform agenda had fallen below expectations, although he blamed the delay on the scandals inherited from the previous administration, including 1MDB.

Meanwhile, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu said the loss suffered by PH had not dampened the party’s spirits, but had instead inspired them to work harder for the rakyat.

“The result demands for the Pakatan Harapan government to improve the administration so that initiatives implemented will reach the people,” he said in a statement.

Mohamad, who is the defence minister, said the PH component parties and their leaders would also close ranks.



