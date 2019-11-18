PAS Ulama chief escapes with minor injury in highway accident

IPOH: Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh sustained minor injuries after his vehicle skidded and veered off the road at KM350.8 of the south-bound North-South Expressway, near Tapah, today.

Zawawi, who is also PAS Ulama chief, suffered a minor leg injury and was taken to Tapah Hospital.

According to a Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, they received a call about the accident at 1.02 pm before a team rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, a Mercedes Benz driven by the MP was found on the shoulder of the road,” he said.

Zawawi had earlier attended a Maulidur Rasul event in Kangar, Perlis, yesterday, and was on his way to Kuala Lumpur.



