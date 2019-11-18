RM750 special bonus for Pahang civil servants

KUANTAN: Pahang civil servants will get RM750 in December this year as a special bonus payment from the state government.

Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the payments, amounting to a total of RM6 million, will be paid to all 8,000 state civil servants, regardless of grade.

“This is an increase from the RM500 paid last year. We are giving it to all as our achievement today is the result of all our efforts,” he said when tabling the state’s 2020 budget at the state assembly.

Wan Rosdy also said the first Thursday of each month will be Hari Tenun Pahang Diraja (Royal Pahang Woven Fabric Day) , as part of the effort to promote the textile which is the identity of the state.

He also announced that a RM23.59 million allocation will be provided for Yayasan Pahang (Pahang Foundation) for scholarships to be awarded to eligible school children, and a ‘one-off’ Student Aid Grant given to 11,000 Pahang-born students in tertiary institutions.

“The state government has also allocated RM3 million in allowances to 350 hostel Quran teachers to teach primary and secondary school students living in hostels in Pahang.

“RM3 million has also been allocated for maintenance of all religious schools in Pahang and RM72.6 million to boost religious education, including paying the allowances of teachers in the state religious secondary schools,” he said.

The budge also calls for:

RM140,000 to be allocated to the Women’s Development Unit, set up to develop an action plan for women.

A target of 1,000 Pahang 1Malaysia People’s Homes (PR1MA) to be completed and 2,000 offers of homes under the PR1MA and Makmur projects.

An allocation of RM2 million for the 2020 Sukan Malaysia athletes and RM120,000 for the Pahang Sports Council to buy three sailing boats, as well as RM200,000 for the maintenance and upgrading of sports facilities.



