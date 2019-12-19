Najib withdraws bid to disqualify lawyer from representing govt in tax suit

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Najib Razak has withdrawn an application to disqualify senior lawyer DP Naban from representing the government to recover RM1.69 billion in unpaid tax from him.

Lawyer Farhan Muhammad Shafee said his client was satisfied with Naban’s appointment under Section 24(3) of the Government Proceedings Act 1956.

“The attorney-general has provided a copy of Naban’s appointment letter. We have advised our client to withdraw the recusal application after going through the document,” he told reporters after case management before judge Ahmad Bache today.

Ahmad has fixed Jan 7 for another case management to decide on a stay application by Najib and the government’s bid to obtain a summary judgment.

The ex-prime minister had filed an application for Naban to produce his appointment letter to represent the government and to disqualify him as the lawyer’s legal firm “could potentially be in a conflict of interest”.

The court had been scheduled to hear Najib’s application to stay the proceedings pending an appeal on the tax assessment to the Inland Revenue Board (LDHN) on Nov 29.

However, Najib’s lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had asked Naban to produce his appointment letter from AG Tommy Thomas.

Shafee said he had produced his letter when he was appointed to prosecute Anwar Ibrahim in the Sodomy II appeal in the Court of Appeal and Federal Court.

He said he did the same when the Pahang government appointed him to represent it in a civil suit involving a land dispute.

At this juncture, Naban asked Shafee to produce his appointment letter to confirm that he was representing Najib.

A brief shouting match between the two ensued before Ahmad intervened and asked them to calm down.

Shafee then said he would file an application to disqualify Naban.

On June 25, the government, through the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), filed the suit against Najib seeking RM1.69 billion in unpaid tax with interest at 5% a year from the date of judgment, as well as cost and other relief deemed fit by the court.

The LHDN insisted Najib had to pay the RM1.69 billion even if he had filed an appeal against the assessment.



