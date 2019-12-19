Wee questions Guan Eng over double standards in channelling funds to TAR UC

PETALING JAYA: MCA president Wee Ka Siong has hit out at Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for “double standards” over political affiliations surrounding the Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) funding issue.

In a Facebook post, Wee said the names of four individuals with no political affiliations were submitted to become new members of the TAR UC’s board of trustees “in order to maintain peace”.

However, he said their applications to join the board have still not been approved by the government after more than two months.

In comparison, he said the founding directors of the TARCian Alumni Association Education Trust Fund (TAA ETF), to which RM40 million will be channeled to, are all MCA members.

“Looks like Lim is truly bothered by the four non-MCA members who are recommended to be the TAR UC’s new members of the board of trustees as until now the Pakatan Harapan government has yet to approve the application to have the four of them appointed as new trustee members.

“On the other hand, Lim seems to be not bothered by the fact that those who set up TAA ETF, namely Yap Kuak Fong, Chan Wah Kiang and Tan Chik Heok, are all MCA members.

“I wonder what principles Lim has? Those party members who are close to you are okay but those who are not are not fine with you?” asked Wee.

Wee and Lim have been engaged in a war of words over the matching grant for TAR UC. The finance minister argues that the educational institution should not be controlled by political parties or politicians.

Wee, who is Ayer Hitam MP, also pointed out that it was not stated in the law that individuals with political affiliations and inclinations were not allowed to be trustee members of a non-profit organisation.



