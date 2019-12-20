Confusion as RoS revokes suspension notice on MTUC

PETALING JAYA: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has confirmed that it had slapped a notice of suspension on the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC), but has since revoked it.

This was confirmed by MTUC secretary-general J Solomon, following a meeting with the Selangor RoS after a screenshot of the notice went viral on social media today.

Solomon said at the meeting, a RoS official expressed regret that the Dec 16 notice “had been viralled by unidentified people”.

“We see the attempt to viral the RoS notice, which had actually been rescinded, as an attempt to smear MTUC’s good name and reputation,” Solomon said.

He said he was also informed that Selangor RoS has sent a fresh notice dated Dec 18 to MTUC.

He said MTUC had yet to receive the latest letter, adding that it was still in the dark as to the reason behind the suspension notice.

“However, MTUC will extend full cooperation and adhere to the contents of the RoS letter once it receives it,” he said.

The latest development comes amid a war of words between MTUC and the human resources ministry over the Labour Laws Reform (LLR) Bill, which the union said was being bulldozed without consultation with stakeholders.

The earlier notice from RoS was issued under Section 13(2A) of the Societies Act 1966, which gives it the right to suspend all activities of a registered society “in the interest of the public”.

“As such, we hereby order that all activities of the above-mentioned organisation are suspended from the date of this order, except for the purpose of answering Notice 13(2),” said the letter to MTUC dated Dec 16.

MTUC, the oldest national union representing workers, has some 500,000 members in affiliated organisations across industries and sectors.

The union, recognised by the government, is part of the National Joint Labour Advisory Council, and makes representations for the International Labour Organisation.



