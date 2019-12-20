Review plan to dissolve Mavcom, says International Aviation Authority

PETALING JAYA: The International Aviation Authority (IAA) has urged the Cabinet to review its decision to dissolve the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), which it plans to merge with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

IAA Asia Pacific vice-president Conrad Clifford said having Mavcom as an independent economic regulator was important in providing oversight in the aviation industry while being free from any conflict of interest.

He said the aviation body also ensured competition and growth in the industry through its position as an independent economic regulator, joining the likes of Australia, Italy and France, among others.

“The merger of Mavcom with CAAM could jeopardise the efficiency and effectiveness hitherto achieved by Mavcom as an independent regulator,” he said in a letter to Transport Minister Loke Siew Fook.

Previously, the transport ministry confirmed that Mavcom would be disbanded and that its key roles would be absorbed by CAAM. This means the Mavcom Act will be repealed and the CAAM Act amended.

Loke said Mavcom can still operate independently for at least another six months before its consolidation with CAAM as it would take a few months for the government to repeal and amend some laws, discuss the structure, and how to transfer Mavcom’s role to CAAM.

Clifford said Mavcom was instrumental in establishing the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code, which protects the rights of air passengers, adding that the body was coming up with a framework for the economic regulation of Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.

He said the merger was not the best way to strengthen CAAM’s financial position, and that the changes in Mavcom’s process will negatively affect its performance, directly impacting the Malaysian aviation industry.

“Should the government decide to proceed with the merger, the independence of economic regulation within CAAM needs to be ensured,” he said, adding that IATA is willing to assist in studying the terms of the merger.

Mavcom is an independent body set up on March 1, 2016, under the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015 to regulate economic and commercial matters related to civil aviation.



