Zuraida orders councils to review assessment fees next year

AMPANG: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin says assessment fees by local councils nationwide will be reviewed next year, pointing that some councils had not done so for many years.

Zuraida said she has issued a directive to all local councils to do so.

“Don’t wait for 20 to 30 years before increasing the assessment as it will burden these councils,” she told reporters at an event here.

Zuraida also said any increase in assessment tax for local authorities will not burden the people too much.

The new fees, she said, could be maintained until 2025.

“The new rates will see local councils able to improve their services.”

Zuraida said there were a handful of politicians who were wary about increasing assessment rates as they were afraid of the repercussions, especially before a general election.

She said she wanted to put an end to this culture of fear.

“Otherwise, it will affect the performance of local councils,” she said.

From Jan 1, residents in Penang are expected to pay higher assessment fees of between 50-98%.

A total of 322,549 properties on the island and another 327,401 in Seberang Perai will be affected.

The last review was done in 2005.

The assessment is usually calculated on the annual rental value for a property.

The assessmen fee must be reviewed every five years by local authorities.

Meanwhile, on another issue, Zuraida, who is also the Ampang MP, revealed that there are plans to recognise the Ampang Municipal Council as a city council as it had fulfilled requirements, such as collecting RM100 million annually in taxes.



