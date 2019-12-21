330,000 families hit by shutdown of Sg Semenyih water treatment plant

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant was fully shut down today after odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih.

The management of Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), in a statement, said the large-scale work stoppage resulted in 348 areas with 328,957 consumer accounts in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Kuala Langat and Sepang experiencing unscheduled water supply disruption.

According to the statement, a river monitoring team from Air Selangor and Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS) had already been mobilised to identify the source of the odour pollution along Sungai Semenyih and its tributaries.

Air Selangor has activated its emergency response plan to provide assistance to customers affected by the incident, said the statement.

Currently, the statement said, Air Selangor could not say when the plant would become operational again.

Resumption of supply will depend on the level of pollution that has occurred.

The cause of the pollution and the parties responsible for the contamination are being identified.

Consumers have been asked to refer to the Air Selangor cell-phone application, Facebook, Air Selangor Instagram or its website at www.airselangor.com for the latest information.



