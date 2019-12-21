As weather improves, more flood victims go home

KUALA LUMPUR: More flood victims have been returning home in Kelantan, Johor and Sabah, while in Pahang the last two relief centres in Temerloh were closed this afternoon.

Kelantan still has 1,332 people from 490 families at relief centres but this is a big drop from the 2,029 people from 715 families recorded at 8am today.

They are being housed at evacuation centres in Pasir Mas and Jeli.

The Kelantan state government website shows that the water level of the Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang remained above the danger level at 9.98 metres (danger mark 9 metres), while Sungai Golok in Kuala Jambu, Tumpat, was at 2.40 metres (warning level 2.15 metres).

All other major rivers in the state were at normal levels and no major roads were closed to traffic following bright weather this afternoon.

In Johor, 613 people from 143 families remained at evacuation centres in Segamat and Batu Pahat districts this afternoon. The relief centre in Kluang was closed at 3pm.

In Sabah, three relief centres in Tenom were closed this afternoon, while 402 people from 142 families remained at the Dewan Selagon centre.

Several roads linking villages in Beaufort and Membakut remained impassable.



