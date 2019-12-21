Civil servant conned out of RM65,000 by ‘income tax officer’

KUANTAN: A government employee lost RM65,619 after sharing an online banking transaction authorisation code (TAC) with a man claiming to be an Inland Revenue Board (IRB) officer yesterday.

Pahang Commercial CID chief Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the suspect contacted her on Thursday and told her that she was having income tax arrears which needed to be settled immediately to avoid facing legal action.

“The frightened victim claimed she followed the instructions of the suspect who ordered her to provide her online banking information, including the TAC number received through the victim’s mobile phone, purportedly for investigations.

“The victim said she only became aware of her losses after being contacted yesterday by her bank, which was suspicious of a large transfer of money from her account,” he told reporters here today.

The victim lodged a report at the Kuantan police headquarters here yesterday and investigations are being carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.



