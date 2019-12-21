Customs boat comes under gunfire near Semporna

SEMPORNA: A Customs boat came under heavy gunfire off Semporna this afternoon.

The case is believed to be linked to cigarette smuggling.

Semporna district police chief Sabarudin Rahmat confirmed the incident happened about 5.30pm in the waters near Pulau Mataking.

“The Royal Malaysia Customs Department made a police report later and investigations are continuing,” he told Bernama.

Star Online reported that none of the five Customs personnel on board were hurt.

It said more than 50 shots were fired at the boat.

It quoted Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) commander Hazani Ghazali as saying his officers had gone to the scene to investigate.



