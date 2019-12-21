Export restrictions on popular fish during festive seasons

KUCHING: Export restrictions will be placed on popular species of fish ahead of the Chinese New Year festive season, and also during Ramadan and the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season.

The restrictions will apply during January and February and from April 15 to June 15.

Fisheries Development Corporation chairman Mohd Faiz Fadzil said the restrictions were to ensure that there was adequate fish supply and at affordable prices.

“The export restrictions will involve species of fish popular among the people such as kembong (chub mackerel), bawal (pomfret), pelaling (Indian mackerel) and prawns,” he said.

Other species affected include selar (yellowtail scad), selayang or sardines, and bawal hitam (black pomfret).

Mohd Faiz was here for the launching of the ‘Bazaar Peduli Rakyat’ at a supermarket in Tabuan Jaya here today.

The bazaar is a joint venture with the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) to help lower-income people to buy food items including fish at a discount of 5% to 30%.

Faiz also said during the current monsoon season, coastal fishermen did not catch fish due to stormy seas but deep-sea fishermen in zones C and C2 could still go out to fish.

“So fish prices should not rise this monsoon season because fish supply is sufficient. So far from the reports we received the price has been under control,” he said, adding that he hoped middlemen and traders would not raise fish prices.



