Is Upko for or against Sabah passes, says PBS official

KOTA KINABALU: United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), which is part of the state government, has been urged to come clean about the party’s stand on the Temporary Sabah Pass (PSS).

An official of Parti Bersatu Sabah said Upko’s stand on the PSS is confusing and the party’s comments on the matter had been inconsistent.

Julita Majungki, PBS deputy secretary-general, said Upko, being part of the state government, “is therefore a party to the crafting and approval of the PSS”.

At a recent Upko extraordinary general meeting, seven delegates expressed unhappiness with the Home Ministry decision to issue the PSS to replace the IMM13, Surat Burung-Burung and the Census Card in Sabah.

Upko president Wilfred Madius Tangau, who is a Deputy Chief Minister, said he will raise the Upko members’ in a resolution the party plans to bring to the state assembly.

However, Upko vice-president Ewon Benedick has said the state government is planning to table a cabinet paper on the PSS in the state assembly.

Julita Majungki said: “So do you plan to object to the proposal or join to approve it outrightly?

“If Upko is concerned about the state’s wellbeing and Sabahans being swarmed by illegal immigrants, then show it by rejecting the PSS,” said Majungki, who is also the Matunggong state assemblyman.

She said the issuance of the PSS tantamount to offering permanent papers to the illegal immigrants.

Majungki also questioned the party’s real intention of meeting with the national security council when the deputy home minister Azis Jamman is planning to organise an explanatory roadshow and public briefings on the PSS.

She said tabling a Cabinet paper is insufficient as a statement of approval of the Federal policies and regulations that contravenes the Sabah’s rights on illegal immigration as enshrined in Malaysia Angreement and the Immigration Act.

“I urge the Warisan-Pakatan Harapan Governments to table the PSS in the state assembly, as practised by the Sarawak Government for all matters affecting State rights and MA63,” she concluded.

The home ministry plans to issue the PSS to 136,055 holders of the IMM13, census slip and Surat Burung Burung in Sabah in the first stage and is considering issuing more to their children and spouses, following a census to be carried out during the implementation of the PSS on June 1.

The ministry estimates expects to issue some 600,000 PSS when the exercise is over. The PSS must be renewed every three years without limits to the number of renewals.



