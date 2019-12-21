Lukewarm response to Cuepacs’ RM1,800 wage proposal

ALOR SETAR: The government “will consider” a proposal to set the minimum salary of public servants at RM1,800 a month, made by the Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (Cuepacs) on Thursday.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Mahfuz Omar said Cuepacs had a right to ensure a better deal for civil servants; however, the government also had the same right before coming to a decision.

‘’The government also has a right to consider something reasonable with the need of the economic hike in our country. The government has to look at the big picture for the future of society not only to a group of workers with employers and all these have to be taken into account,” he said.

‘’The demand of Cuepacs shows their sensitivities in helping workers whether in the public or private sectors but the government would definitely have its consideration from the angle of its affordability and capability and taking into account the capability of private sector employers,’’ he told reporters after a community event in Pokok Sena today.

He said more people would lose their jobs if the employers were forced to close down their operations at their inability to meet the government’s demands and conditions.

Mahfuz said the government had also decided that the minimum rate would be raised to RM1,200 from RM1,100 a month from early next year in selected urban areas in which the costs of living of workers were higher.

‘’Indeed, many are not satisfied over the issue of minimum pay. Starting with RM980, (it) went up to RM1,100 but there were still those who were dissatisfied. But in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, we have promised to raise it until RM1,500 but the process will be in stages over a five-year period,’’ he said.

He said this when asked to comment on the statement which was made by Cuepacs president Adnan Mat on Thursday urging the government to fix a minimum pay of RM1,800 a month for civil servants because of the cost of living today which continued to go up.

Adnan said the need for the new minimum salary was made based on several aspects, including the need for a house, cost of affordable houses and the monthly installment rate, as well as to reduce the pressures of the cost of living.



