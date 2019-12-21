Respect Cabinet decision on Jawi in vernacular schools, urges Syed Saddiq

KUALA LUMPUR: The Chinese education group Dong Jiao Zong should respect the decision of the Cabinet to retain the approval for the learning of the Jawi writing in the Bahasa Melayu subject, including in vernacular schools.

As such, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman suggested that the Chinese education group not pursue its desire to carry out the congress to protest against the issue on Dec 28.

‘’I feel we have sought a compromise, a middle path in the matter, because it had been discussed at great length in the Cabinet and we have achieved a consensus.

‘’Most importantly, we must look forward because there are four major issues which Malaysians want now —involving the economy, cost of living, housing and employment.

“Please focus on these four matters because they are most important,’’ he said.

He said this to the media after launching the 2019 eUsahawan Young Heroes Summit, organised by his ministry, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Facebook Malaysia at the Malaysian International Trade Exhibition Centre (Mitec) today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamed gave his warning on the consequences if the group continued with the congress it is planning, maybe even resulting in the Malays also organising their congress to discuss efforts to close Chinese vernacular schools.

The prime minister also advised every party to be considerate of the sentiments of others.

In August, the education ministry confirmed that it would still implement the introduction of calligraphy (khat) in the Bahasa Melayu Year Four subject next year as scheduled.

Last month, the High Court in George Town decided that the teaching of the Jawi writing was part of Bahasa Malaysia and could be taught in Chinese and Tamil schools.

The 2019 eUsahawan Young Heroes programme has succeeded in training 20,653 young people nationwide, involved in overall sales of RM52.4 million.

Through the programme, youths were trained to become entrepreneurs, specifically in the digital sector, on how to promote products using high technology.

Since its launching in 2015, the programme has successfully trained 328,948 micro entrepreneurs nationwide, with transactions in excess of RM668 million.



